Shepard (Achilles) said Tuesday that he's "ready to go" for the season opener against Tennessee on Sunday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Shepard tore his Achilles in game against Dallas on Dec. 19 last year, but he's been working his way back and was activated from the PUP list near the end of training camp. The veteran receiver didn't play in any preseason games, yet Raanan reports that he "did not appear to be limited at all" during practice Tuesday. Shepard's return should be a significant boost to the Giants' passing game, though he has struggled to remain healthy in recent seasons, playing in no more than 12 contests in any of the past three campaigns.