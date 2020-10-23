Shepard (toe) secured six of eight targets for 59 yards and a touchdown in the Giants' 22-21 loss to the Eagles on Thursday night.

Making his return from a four-game absence due to a toe injury, Shepard ended up tying Evan Engram for the team lead in receptions while pacing the club in receiving yards. The 27-year-old wideout also came up with what appeared at the time to possibly be a game-clinching touchdown when he recorded a two-yard scoring grab with 6:17 remaining. Shepard now has a solid 18 targets over the three games he's suited up for this season, even more impressive when considering he only logged 15 snaps in Week 2 before suffering his injury. He'll now look to take advantage of the extra days of rest afforded to him before a Week 8 Monday night showdown against the Buccaneers on Nov. 2.