Giants' Sterling Shepard: Primed for heavy target counts
Shepard is primed for a larger role after the Giants traded Odell Beckham (quad) to the Browns on Tuesday, NJ.com's Matt Lombardo reports.
Primarily a slot receiver through his first three seasons, Shepard averaged 63.3 catches for 762 yards and 4.7 touchdowns on 98.7 targets over 14.3 games. There was a clear pattern of extra volume whenever Beckham missed time with an injury, but Shepard wasn't consistent in taking advantage of those opportunities. The 25-year-old has sufficient athleticism to handle more snaps outside, and there's a good chance he enters 2019 as New York's No. 1 option at wide receiver. Of course, the team still has plenty of time to add more weapons during the offseason, and it's a safe bet Saquon Barkley and Evan Engram account for a large chunk of the target volume.
More News
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Par for the course•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Returns as full participant•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Dealing with hip issue•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Nabs six passes in loss•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Set for No. 1 duties again•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Wildly inefficient versus Titans•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bell still a star in NY?
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Fantasy value for Le'Veon Bell now that he has signed with the...
-
Fantasy impact of OBJ to Browns
The Odell Beckham trade has huge implications for the Browns and Giants in Fantasy.
-
Day 2 free agency: Fantasy impact
We're still riding the first wave of free agency as the Saints and Bills get in on the Fantasy-centric...
-
Day 1 free agency: Fantasy impact
Jamey Eisenberg goes over the Fantasy Football implications from the first day of free agency,...
-
Trade Fallout: Brown to OAK
Antonio Brown finally found a new team. Can he still be a difference maker for Fantasy in...
-
AFC Combine notes
Jamey Eisenberg brings you Fantasy Football news from the AFC teams at the NFL Combine, including...