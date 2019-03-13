Giants' Sterling Shepard: Primed for heavy target counts

Shepard is primed for a larger role after the Giants traded Odell Beckham (quad) to the Browns on Tuesday, NJ.com's Matt Lombardo reports.

Primarily a slot receiver through his first three seasons, Shepard averaged 63.3 catches for 762 yards and 4.7 touchdowns on 98.7 targets over 14.3 games. There was a clear pattern of extra volume whenever Beckham missed time with an injury, but Shepard wasn't consistent in taking advantage of those opportunities. The 25-year-old has sufficient athleticism to handle more snaps outside, and there's a good chance he enters 2019 as New York's No. 1 option at wide receiver. Of course, the team still has plenty of time to add more weapons during the offseason, and it's a safe bet Saquon Barkley and Evan Engram account for a large chunk of the target volume.