Shepard caught his only target for six yards in Friday's preseason win over the Panthers.

In his first game action since tearing his ACL in Week 3 last year, Shepard was on the other end of a Tyrod Taylor toss right before halftime as the Giants ran a brief two-minute drill. Despite his return to full health, the veteran slot receiver faces a lot more competition for snaps and targets than he did to begin the 2022 campaign, and Shepard could find himself buried on the depth chart and potentially even off the game-day roster for a Week 1 tilt against the Cowboys.