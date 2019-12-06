Giants' Sterling Shepard: To have familiar face at QB

Shepard is expected to be on the receiving end of passes from Eli Manning and not Daniel Jones (ankle) on Monday at Philadelphia, Dan Benton of USA Today reports.

Jones emerged from Week 13 with a sore right ankle, but a subsequent MRI revealed a "moderate" high-ankle sprain. Considered "week-to-week" by coach Pat Shurmur, Jones is slated to be inactive Monday, yielding his starting spot to Manning. Shepard thus will have a familiar face leading the offense versus an Eagles defense that the wide receiver has feasted against in six matchups, notching 35 catches for 457 yards and four touchdowns, per the Giants' official site.