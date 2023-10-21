Taylor is on track to make a second straight start Sunday against the Commanders with Daniel Jones (neck) listed as questionable but not expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After sitting out last week's loss to the Bills, Jones made positive strides in his recovery from the neck injury this week. Jones was listed as a limited participant in practices Wednesday through Friday, but because he has yet to be cleared to take contact as of Saturday, the Giants are likely to play it safe with their franchise signal-caller and hold him out for another week. Head coach Brian Daboll will entrust the 34-year-old Taylor to direct the offense in what will likely be a conservative game plan, though the veteran quarterback was able to do his part to keep the Giants competitive last week in a 14-9 loss to the heavily-favored Bills. He completed 24 of his 36 pass attempts for 200 yards and added 24 yards on the ground while committing no turnovers as the Giants controlled time of possession.