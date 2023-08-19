Taylor completed nine of 13 pass attempts for 90 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions in Friday's preseason win over the Panthers. He added 21 rushing yard on three carries.

Taylor saw more action than in the Giants' first exhibition contest, when he attempted just four passes. The highlight of the veteran QB's night came when he hit rookie wideout Jaylin Hyatt for a 33-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Taylor is locked in as New York's backup signal caller behind Daniel Jones for the coming campaign.