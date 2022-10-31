McKinney totaled two tackles, including one sack, against Seattle in a Week 8 loss.

McKinney went untouched on a blitz and crushed Geno Smith late in the first half to record his first sack as a professional. However, he also finished with a season-low two tackles. McKinney has 38 tackles through eight games on the campaign, and he's yet to record an interception after leading New York with five last year.

More News