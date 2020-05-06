Clowney is completely recovered from core muscle surgery and is working out four days a week in Houston, Mark Berman of KRIV Fox 26 reports.

The 27-year-old battled the injury throughout the final stages of the season and eventually went under the knife to address the issue, and he's now fully healthy a few months later. Clowney remains without a team more than six weeks into free agency, as he presumably hasn't received the type of offers he expected on the open market. The 2014 first overall pick may consider a one-year deal in an attempt to reestablish his value, and a return to Seattle is reportedly still on the table, per Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. The veteran defensive end had the lowest sack (three) and tackle (31) totals of his career in 2019, but he still had four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, an interception and two defensive touchdowns.