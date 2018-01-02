Jaguars' Allen Robinson: Begins running
Robinson (knee) has progressed to running on an AlterG treadmill, per his personal Twitter account.
The fourth year of Robinson's career ended on the Jags' first possession of the season, when he hauled in his only target for 17 yards before tearing the ACL in his left knee. He subsequently contributed little to the team's first postseason berth since 2017. Both he and Marqise Lee (ankle) are unrestricted free agents in the offseason, so the Jaguars offense could be without two of its mainstays from the receiving corps in 2018. Hurting Robinson's cause is Keelan Cole's breakout this season and the presence of 2017 fourth-round pick Dede Westbrook, especially if another organization breaks the bank in an attempt to lure Robinson away from the only NFL home he's ever known.
