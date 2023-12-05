Ridley caught four of eight targets for 26 yards while rushing three times for seven yards in Monday's 34-31 overtime loss to the Bengals.

Ridley was tackled on the 1-yard line on a third-quarter catch, narrowly missing his fourth touchdown in the last three games. The talented receiver had been playing his best football of the season in recent weeks, but the wind was taken out of Ridley's sails by Trevor Lawrence's fourth-quarter ankle injury. Ridley officially had just one catch for minus-4 yards in C.J. Beathard's two drives after replacing Lawrence under center, though he had a 43-yard catch wiped out by a holding penalty in overtime. The Jaguars could be without both Lawrence and Christian Kirk (groin) -- who exited on the opening drive Monday -- for their Week 14 trip to Cleveland, which could lead to extra attention for Ridley from both Beathard and the Browns defense.