Jacksonville placed Griffin (back) on injured reserve Wednesday.
Griffin was sidelined for the team's Week 7 loss to the Giants and will now be forced to miss at least four more games after landing on injured reserve. In his absence, Darious Williams and Chris Claybrooks are both candidates for increased snaps in Jacksonville's secondary.
