Rodgers (calf) participated in the red-zone and two-minute parts of Friday's 11-on-11 session, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Rodgers, who strained his calf at the beginning of OTAs, had been cleared for everything but 11-on-11 drills earlier in the week. He sat out the beginning of full-team drills Friday, allowing Zach Wilson to take the reins, but the veteran quarterback worked his way into the mix during the final parts of the session and should be fully healthy for training camp. Rodgers attended all of the Jets OTAs, but he's now heading back to California and is planning to invite the Jets' receivers to the West Coast for some offseason workouts, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.