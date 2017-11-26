Jets' Bilal Powell: Expected to share load with Forte, McGuire
Powell is expected to split snaps at running back with Matt Forte (knee) and Elijah McGuire in Sunday's game against the Panthers, Connor Hughes of NJ.com reports.
With the Jets labeling Forte as a game-time decision ahead of the Week 12 matchup, there was a chance Powell could serve as the clear lead back in the team's rushing attack, but Forte's availability means a timeshare will likely be in the works. The backfield committee hasn't been especially fruitful for any of the three players from a fantasy perspective over the last four games, with the backs combining for two touchdowns during that span and nobody clearing 100 total yards in any of those contests.
