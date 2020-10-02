Berrios failed to catch any of his three targets in Thursday's 37-28 loss to Denver.
Berrios' run as New York's slot receiver came to an end with Jamison Crowder back from a hamstring injury, and it's no coincidence that his production dried up with the demotion back into a depth role. While Berrios' value will likely remain minimal as long as Crowder's healthy, the 24-year-old Miami product showed that he's capable of filling in admirably when called upon.
