Coach Robert Saleh said Monday that he's "very confident" Davis (concussion) will be available Thursday versus the Jaguars, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Davis missed Sunday's loss to the Lions while continuing to work his way through the concussion protocol, but the Jets appear optimistic that he will be limited to a one-game absence. Saleh refused to confirm whether Mike White (ribs) will start Thursday if healthy, or if the team will continue to roll with Zach Wilson, per Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record. Fantasy managers will need to monitor who it is that will throw Davis, Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore the ball on Thursday Night Football.