Flacco will serve as the top backup to starting quarterback Mike White in Sunday's game versus the Bears, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.

With Jets head coach Robert Saleh announcing Wednesday that incumbent starter Zach Wilson will be a healthy inactive for Week 12, Flacco and White will both rise one spot on the depth chat, at least for one game. Flacco started the first three games of the season, producing 901 passing yards with five touchdowns while throwing three interceptions. He's been inactive for the past three contests, however, with White usurping him in the pecking order.