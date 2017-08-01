Jets' Matt Forte: Rehabbing during Tuesday's practice

Forte (hamstring) did not suit up in pads for Tuesday's practice as he spent time in the rehab area, Darryl Slater of the Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Forte, who tweaked his hamstring during Monday's practice, did not participate in team drills once again on Tuesday. The Jets plan to deploy the 31-year-old as their workhorse back to start the season, so they'll likely continue to proceed with caution as they keep his health in check. Bilal Powell is next in line for reps with the first team during Forte's rehab process.