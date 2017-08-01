Jets' Matt Forte: Rehabbing during Tuesday's practice
Forte (hamstring) did not suit up in pads for Tuesday's practice as he spent time in the rehab area, Darryl Slater of the Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Forte, who tweaked his hamstring during Monday's practice, did not participate in team drills once again on Tuesday. The Jets plan to deploy the 31-year-old as their workhorse back to start the season, so they'll likely continue to proceed with caution as they keep his health in check. Bilal Powell is next in line for reps with the first team during Forte's rehab process.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
2 ET: 14-team standard mock draft
Follow along LIVE with each pick from our CBS Sports staff as we take part in a 14-team standard...
-
Podcast: Rating Luck, McCaffrey?
Reacting to the latest news including concerning Andrew Luck quotes and glowing Christian McCaffrey...
-
Running through Seahawks options
There's a competition in Seattle for the starting running back job, a job that the Seahawks...
-
Brown, Palmer key for Cards
Carson Palmer and John Brown had down years in 2016, but both look ready to bounce back in...
-
Gurley and who else for the Rams?
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Hyde's status looms over 49ers
There was a lot of buzz about Carlos Hyde and his fit in Kyle Shanahan's offense this offseason....