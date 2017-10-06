Jets' Matt Forte: Ruled out for Sunday's game
Forte (knee/toe) won't play Sunday against the Browns.
With Forte missing his second straight game, Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire, who were both very effective against the Jaguars in Week 4, are in line to head the Jets' rushing attack this weekend. Powell should draw the start at running back Sunday on the heels of his 21-carry, 163-yard effort in the team's 23-20 overtime win a week earlier. Powell also hauled in four passes for 27 yards in the contest, giving him another avenue for production if the Browns offer more resistance on the ground.
More News
-
Week 5 RB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for the running back position.
-
Week 5 QB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for Week 5 at the QB position.
-
What you missed: TNF breakdown
We were hoping for a shootout between Jameis Winston and Tom Brady, but things didn't go as...
-
Report: Gronk out; fill-in options
With Rob Gronkowski reportedly sidelined for Thursday Night Football, how should Fantasy players...
-
Week 5 streaming options
Uncomfortable starting the Patriots defense any longer? Heath Cummings has your Week 5 str...
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...