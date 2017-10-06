Jets' Matt Forte: Ruled out for Sunday's game

Forte (knee/toe) won't play Sunday against the Browns.

With Forte missing his second straight game, Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire, who were both very effective against the Jaguars in Week 4, are in line to head the Jets' rushing attack this weekend. Powell should draw the start at running back Sunday on the heels of his 21-carry, 163-yard effort in the team's 23-20 overtime win a week earlier. Powell also hauled in four passes for 27 yards in the contest, giving him another avenue for production if the Browns offer more resistance on the ground.