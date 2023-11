Williams (knee) was listed as a limited participant in the Jets' practice walkthrough Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Williams played almost every one of the Jets' defensive snaps in Monday's loss to the Chargers, but he appears to have come away with a knee issue. New York held a walkthrough Wednesday, so Williams' limited status is simply an estimation, and a better idea of his status for Sunday's game in Las Vegas should emerge over the next two days.