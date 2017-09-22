Jets' Rontez Miles: Given doubtful designation
Miles (eye) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
The reserve safety is still waiting to make his season debut. When Miles is healthy again, he still doesn't project to be of much fantasy utility, as his use will primarily come on special teams.
