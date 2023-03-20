Head coach Dan Campbell indicated at the NFL Combine in early March that Detroit has no plans to give up on Swift, Woodward Sports Network reports. "We thought we had a recipe going into the year, and it didn't work out. ... We're going to start all over from scratch again. Let's find another way to help him stay on the field. ... He's too talented to not have out there."

Injuries forced Swift to miss three games for the third straight season in 2022, and he's been limited by an injury in many other games. This continued lack of durability, combined with Detroit upgrading from Jamaal Williams to David Montgomery last week, brings high levels of uncertainty to calculations of Swift's 2023 fantasy value. While Campbell's comments -- that were made before Montgomery's signing -- nonetheless suggest that the Lions know what they have in their big-play running back, it will be interesting to see what the next "recipe" may consist of considering the last one was to put less on Swift's plate (as he moved from 11.6 carries and 6.0 targets per game in 2021 to 7.1 carries and 5.0 targets per game in 2022). Until further notice, Swift should generally be considered a high-upside, low-floor fantasy option that gets a considerable boost in value within best-ball formats that use PPR scoring.