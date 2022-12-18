Williams rushed 13 times for 33 yards during Sunday's 20-17 win over the Jets.
Williams again did most of the dirty work between the tackles while going without an opportunity in the passing game for the sixth time in the past seven games. Meanwhile, D'Andre Swift saw eight carries to go with nine targets, showing how much differently Detroit is using its top two tailbacks. With Williams a non-factor as a receiver, he'll need to start finding the end zone again to help fantasy managers during the fantasy playoffs. Up next is a Week 16 matchup against a Panthers defense ranking 21st in yards allowed per carry (4.5) and 26th in rushing touchdowns allowed (16) through 14 games.
More News
-
Lions' Jamaal Williams: No touchdowns in Week 14 win•
-
Lions' Jamaal Williams: Finds end zone again Sunday•
-
Lions' Jamaal Williams: Another rushing touchdown•
-
Lions' Jamaal Williams: Pacing NFL in rushing TDs•
-
Lions' Jamaal Williams: Returns to practice•
-
Lions' Jamaal Williams: Absent Wednesday due to illness•