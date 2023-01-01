Williams rushed 22 times for 144 yards with one touchdown while securing his only target for 13 yards during Sunday's 41-10 win over Chicago.

The Lions offensive line dominated the Bears defensive front all game long, allowing both Williams and D'Andre Swift to post big numbers in the box score. Considering Williams totaled just 81 rushing yards in his three previous games, this gaudy production was a handsome reward for fantasy managers who stuck with Williams during fantasy championship week (in most settings). With Detroit needing a win in Week 18 to lock up a playoff spot, look for Williams to again handle a heavy workload in the cold weather of Green Bay.