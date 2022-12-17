site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Lions' Joshua Dobbs: Elevated from practice squad
RotoWire Staff
Dec 17, 2022
Dobbs was elevated to the active roster Saturday.
Dobbs will now play in his first game with
Lions after signing with their practice squad two weeks ago. The former Tennessee quarterback will serve as the third-string option behind Jared Goff and Nate Sudfeld and should only see playing time if either of them were to get injured.
