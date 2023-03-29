Jones signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Lions on Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Jones posted 46 receptions on 81 targets for 529 yards and three touchdowns across 16 appearances with the Jaguars in 2022, his least productive healthy season since his rookie campaign. The 2012 fifth-round pick will head back to Detroit, where he played from 2016-2020, including a career-best 1,101-yard, nine-touchdown campaign in 2017. Jones figures to slot in as the No. 3 wideout behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, who should be store for a hefty workload after a lost rookie season, but the Lions could still add to their pass-catching depth this offseason.
