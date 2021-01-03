Stafford (ankle/rib/thumb) is active for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Stafford has been limping through the stretch run of yet another lost season, but despite dealing with a trio of injuries over the past month, he's only 209 yards shy of the eighth 4,000-yard campaign of his career. On the other side, Minnesota boasts the 24th-ranked pass defense (256.9 yards per game) and will be without four starters, so Stafford has a great chance to get there, assuming he makes it through the contest unscathed.
