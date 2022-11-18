Jones rushed 12 times for 40 yards and secured six of seven targets for 20 yards in the Packers' 27-17 loss to the Titans on Thursday night. He also recorded a two-point conversion catch and committed a fumble recovered by Green Bay.

Jones unsurprisingly had a tough time against the Titans' stalwart road run defense, which came into the game allowing a miserly 60 rushing yards per away contest. However, he did manage to put together a serviceable performance thanks to his pass-catching contributions and two-point conversion grab, with his reception total his second highest of the season. Jones will hope to get his production on the ground back up to his standards in a potentially favorable Week 12 matchup on the road against the Eagles inconsistent rush defense a week from Sunday night.