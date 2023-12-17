Jones (knee), officially listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jones has missed the team's last two games with an MCL sprain, but he turned in a trio of limited practices leading up to Sunday's game. Though he's trending in the right direction, his status won't become official until shortly before the Packers' 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. The team's backfield will be worth monitoring generally, as AJ Dillon (thumb) is in jeopardy of missing the contest. If Dillon is out, Jones may be forced into a significant workload even if he's not playing at 100 percent.