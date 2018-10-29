Jones amassed 86 rushing yards and a touchdown on 12 carries, adding two receptions for zero yards during Sunday's 29-27 loss to the Rams.

Jones rewarded the Packers coaching staff for bestowing him with a season-high 12 carries, peeling off gains of seven or more yards on five of his attempts against the Rams, including a 33-yard touchdown burst to get Green Bay back to a field-goal deficit late in the third quarter. As once again demonstrated in Week 8, the second-year man has proven that with more work, he becomes more of an asset to the Packers ground attack. In six games since the start of 2017 in which Jones has garnered at least 11 carries, he is averaging 5.7 yards per carry with five rushing touchdowns. Week 9 brings a challenging matchup for Jones and the Green Bay stable of backs, facing a New England front seven that's allowed just one 100-yard rusher all season (Kerryon Johnson in Week 3).