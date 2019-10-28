Packers' Aaron Jones: Explodes for 200-plus, two scores

Jones (shoulder) rushed 13 times for 67 yards and caught seven passes (eight targets) for 159 yards and two receiving touchdowns in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Chiefs.

Jones had to leave the contest with a shoulder injury at the tail end of the first half, but he was able to return after halftime and went on to post one of the better receiving lines from a running back we've seen this season. The 24-year-old did most of his damage on a pair of wheel routes out of the backfield where he and Aaron Rodgers exposed man coverage on a lone linebacker. Jones has made significant strides as a receiver this season, nearly doubling his aerial output from last season in four less games. The third-year man has seen his rushing production take a hit, averaging 4.1 yards per carry after gaining fame in fantasy circles with a 5.5 average over his first two seasons. Jones remains the preferred back in Green Bay over Jamaal Williams, and heads into a soft matchup against the Chargers on Sunday.