Packers' Aaron Jones: Explodes for 200-plus, two scores
Jones (shoulder) rushed 13 times for 67 yards and caught seven passes (eight targets) for 159 yards and two receiving touchdowns in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Chiefs.
Jones had to leave the contest with a shoulder injury at the tail end of the first half, but he was able to return after halftime and went on to post one of the better receiving lines from a running back we've seen this season. The 24-year-old did most of his damage on a pair of wheel routes out of the backfield where he and Aaron Rodgers exposed man coverage on a lone linebacker. Jones has made significant strides as a receiver this season, nearly doubling his aerial output from last season in four less games. The third-year man has seen his rushing production take a hit, averaging 4.1 yards per carry after gaining fame in fantasy circles with a 5.5 average over his first two seasons. Jones remains the preferred back in Green Bay over Jamaal Williams, and heads into a soft matchup against the Chargers on Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Winners & Losers: Montgomery breaks out
The Bears promised they would run the ball more, and then they followed up on that promise....
-
Week 9 Early Waivers: Trade rumor watch
Week 9's top waiver wire options could be on the move at the trade deadline. Chris Towers catches...
-
Likely Drake exit makes room for Walton
Kenyan Drake is not traveling with Dolphins to Pittsburgh, which leaves Mark Walton with a...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...