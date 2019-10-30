Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Limited by knee issue

Rodgers (knee) was limited on Wednesday's practice estimate, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Rodgers is making an appearance on the Packers' injury report for a fourth consecutive week, but he's rid himself of any designation well before game day on the first three occasions. During that span, he's completed 69.9 percent of his passes for 1,017 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception, so the issue hasn't been a bother in the course of competition. Moreover, Rodgers may have Davante Adams (toe) at his disposal this weekend, as the wide receiver practiced in a limited fashion as well Wednesday.

