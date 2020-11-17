Amos registered two tackles, (two solo), one pass defensed and an interception in Sunday's 24-20 victory over the Jaguars.
Amos collected just two tackles in the win, his lowest mark since Week 2 against Detroit, but he came up with a key interception near the end of the first half that resulted in three points for Green Bay. The veteran safety has recorded 37 tackles (29 solo), two passes defensed and a recovered fumble over nine games this year.
