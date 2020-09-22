Sullivan recorded a tackle, two pass breakups and a pick-six in Sunday's 42-21 win over the Lions.

Sullivan played 73 percent of defensive snaps in Week 2, and his day was highlighted by jumping a short route and intercepting Matthew Stafford's pass before falling into the end zone. The third-year CB has been impressive for the Packers since making the team in 2019, and he's beaten out 2018 second-round pick Josh Jackson to serve as the No. 3 corner.

