Bakhtiari (knee) will play Sunday against the Patriots, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Bakhtiari was a limited participant in practice Friday after being a DNP on Thursday, but he's been cleared of his injury designation and is ready to go for Sunday. Easing the veteran tackle back into things makes sense when considering all the bumps in his road to recovery from an ACL tear in late 2020. Bakhtiari played 56 percent of the Packers' offensive snaps in their Week 3 victory over the Buccaneers, and the team will likely continue to keep the 31-year-old on a snap count Sunday.
