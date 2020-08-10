GM Brian Gutekunst said St. Brown (ankle) is expected to take part in the Packers' first practice of training camp Saturday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

St. Brown may be the forgotten man among Green Bay receivers after missing the entire 2019 campaign due to a high-ankle sprain. The decision by offseason acquisition Devin Funchess to opt out of the season has placed the onus on the likes of Allen Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and St. Brown to step up alongside clear No. 1 Davante Adams. St. Brown showed promise as a rookie sixth-rounder in 2018, fueling his 15.6 yards per catch and 9.1 yards per target with five receptions of greater than 20 yards. A strong camp could vault St. Brown up the depth chart, but Lazard is poised to handle the other starting spot once Week 1 arrives.