Alexander appeared in just four games in 2021 and recorded 13 tackles (nine solo), an interception and three pass deflections.

Alexander earned his first Pro Bowl berth in 2020 and got off to a good start in 2021, but he injured his shoulder and Week 4 and sat out the next 13 games. He was able to make it back for the Packers' playoff loss to the 49ers, so his health is no longer a concern. With a normal offseason ahead, Alexander will attempt to stamp himself as the best -- and perhaps, highest-paid --cornerback in the league in 2022.