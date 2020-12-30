Williams (quadriceps) was limited at practice Wednesday.
The appearance at practice marks Williams' first since injuring his quad Week 15 against the Panthers. He proceeded to miss the Packers' dismantling of the Titans this past Sunday night, giving AJ Dillon a chance to shine alongside Aaron Jones. Dillon, a rookie second-rounder, turned 22 touches into 129 yards from scrimmage and two TDs on the ground, while Jones managed 12 touches for 108 total yards. If Williams does enough this week to be active Sunday at Chicago, it'll be interesting to see who among Williams and Dillon is working in concert with Jones.