Deguara (hip) was a full participant in practice Thursday.
Deguara has been out of action since suffering the injury in Week 11 against the Chargers, but the Cincinnati product should be clear to return Monday against the Giants. His ability to get back on the field should be a boost for the Packers' tight end group with Luke Musgrave (abdomen) still on IR.
More News
-
Packers' Josiah Deguara: Set to miss second straight game•
-
Packers' Josiah Deguara: Questionable Week 13•
-
Packers' Josiah Deguara: Limited practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Josiah Deguara: Inactive Week 12, as expected•
-
Packers' Josiah Deguara: Doubtful for Thursday's matchup•
-
Packers' Josiah Deguara: Estimated as non-participant•