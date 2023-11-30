Deguara (hip) was a limited participant at the Packers' practice Wednesday.

Deguara was unavailable for the team's 29-22 win over the Lions on Thanksgiving due to a hip injury, so his ability to practice in any capacity to open the week is a step in the right direction to be available for Week 13. The tight end will have two more chances to increase his workload prior to Sunday's matchup with the Chiefs.