Deguara (hip) was a limited participant at the Packers' practice Wednesday.
Deguara was unavailable for the team's 29-22 win over the Lions on Thanksgiving due to a hip injury, so his ability to practice in any capacity to open the week is a step in the right direction to be available for Week 13. The tight end will have two more chances to increase his workload prior to Sunday's matchup with the Chiefs.
