Deguara (hip) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Deguara sustained the hip injury in Week 11 against the Chargers. There was optimism he would play in Week 13 after stringing together three limited sessions leading up to Sunday's contest, but he'll sit out for the second straight week. In Deguara's absence, Ben Sims will take over as the backup tight end behind Tucker Kraft.