Deguara (hip) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday night's game against the Chiefs, Wes Hodklewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

The veteran tight end missed Green Bay's Week 12 win over the Lions, but after a week of limited practice sessions, he's got a chance at returning Sunday. If Deguara were to miss his second consecutive game, Ben Sims would likely see an increased workload on the Packers' offense.