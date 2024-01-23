Deguara was targeted eight times and had eight receptions for 65 yards over 15 games in 2023.
Deguara suited up for every game he was healthy for, but he was mainly limited to blocking duties and special teams. He will have a chance to return to Green Bay as a free agent, but the sides could go in different directions after four years.
