Packers' Preston Smith: Piles up 12 sacks in 2019
Smith, who recorded two sacks over two playoff games, recorded 56 tackles, 12 sacks and four pass breakups over 16 regular-season contests in 2019.
The Packers got immediate return after making a splash in free agency to sign Za'Darius and Preston Smith. The two tormented opponents this year, ranking sixth and eighth in the league, respectively in sacks. Both are under contract for another three seasons, so they're just getting started in the NFC North.
More News
-
Packers' Preston Smith: Sheds injury designation•
-
Packers' Preston Smith: Ankle injury lingers•
-
Packers' Preston Smith: Makes big play in victory•
-
Packers' Preston Smith: Set for divisional round•
-
Packers' Preston Smith: Battling ankle injury•
-
Packers' Preston Smith: Half a sack on Monday night•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Injury Report: Conference Championship
As you get ready for the Conference Championship round playoff challenges, make sure you're...
-
Stealing Signals: AFC West review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC West.
-
DFS plays for championship round
DFS lineup choices are more challenging for championship round weekend with fewer options and...
-
McCarthy's impact on Cowboys offense
Dave Richard looks at Mike McCarthy's addition to the Cowboys, even if he's not the one doing...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks and lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Players who could change teams for 2020
Here's a gander at who might be changing teams — and/or getting paid — this offseason.