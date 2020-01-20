Smith, who recorded two sacks over two playoff games, recorded 56 tackles, 12 sacks and four pass breakups over 16 regular-season contests in 2019.

The Packers got immediate return after making a splash in free agency to sign Za'Darius and Preston Smith. The two tormented opponents this year, ranking sixth and eighth in the league, respectively in sacks. Both are under contract for another three seasons, so they're just getting started in the NFC North.