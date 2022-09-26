Doubs caught all eight of his targets for 73 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 14-12 win over the Buccaneers.

Doubs took advantage of his increased opportunities with Sammy Watkins and Christian Watson both sidelined with hamstring injuries. The rookie fourth-rounder was targeted early and often, catching three passes on Green Bay's opening drive, which he capped with a five-yard touchdown. In securing each ball thrown his way, Doubs led the Packers in all major receiving categories, building his rapport with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. His Week 3 breakthrough has Doubs' stock on the rise ahead of next Sunday's game versus the Patriots.