Packers' Ty Montgomery: Starts but splits work in return
Montgomery (ribs) had 10 carries for 28 yards and one reception for three yards in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Vikings.
Montgomery returned to action after missing one game and most of another, and although he lined up in his starting running back spot, he shared the backfield duties with Aaron Jones instead of dominating the workload like he did pre-injury. Montgomery practiced fully all week, but the rib protector he wore Sunday indicated he may not be 100 percent, which could have contributed to his lack of effectiveness. Montgomery figures to get healthier, but with Jones now more of a factor and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (collarbone) sidelined, don't expect him to see the number of snaps and touches he received over the season's first several games.
