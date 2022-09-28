McCaffrey (thigh) didn't practice Wednesday, though his injury isn't believed to be serious, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

McCaffrey usually rests on Wednesdays anyway, but this week he actually has an injury, albeit a minor one. Coach Matt Rhule suggested McCaffrey could return to practice as soon as Thursday, with the Panthers preparing for Sunday's game against the Cardinals. If the injury were to threaten McCaffrey's availability, the Panthers would turn to Chuba Hubbard and D'Onta Foreman in the backfield.