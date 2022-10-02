McCaffrey (thigh) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals but is likely to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

McCaffrey missed the first two practices of the week, but he was present Friday and officially logged a limited session. While there won't be any official word until shortly before the 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff, he appears to be in line to lead the Carolina backfield Week 4. Even if he suits up, McCaffrey almost certainly won't be at full strength, so he may not replicate his typical workload after racking up 60 total touches across the first three games of the season.