Hubbard is anticipated to see offseason signing D'Onta Foreman offer a bigger, more physical complement to he and starter Christian McCaffrey this season, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Hubbard enjoyed an expanded role with McCaffrey sidelined for 10 games last season, gaining 786 scrimmage yards and scoring six times from 197 touches as a rookie. At 6-1, 236 pounds, though, Foreman offers a more imposing presence to Carolina's backfield and is fresh off impressing while replacing the injured Derrick Henry in Tennessee last season. His addition along with Hubbard's development going into Year 2 should give the Panthers ample insurance if McCaffrey's health remains fleeting, having missed 23 games the past two seasons. However, compared to last year when Hubbard faced relatively little competition to start while McCaffrey was sidelined, Foreman could now push him for the backup role and cut into his workload.