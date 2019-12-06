Panthers' Greg Olsen: Ruled out for Week 14

Olsen (concussion) will not play in Sunday's game against the Falcons, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

With a playoff berth out of the question, there was never much chance of Olsen rushing back into action just one week after he suffered a concussion. He did get in some side work while the Panthers practiced Friday, so a return for Week 15 against Seattle is at least a possibility. Ian Thomas figures to get most of the snaps at tight end for Carolina in Week 14.