Panthers' Greg Olsen: Ruled out for Week 14
Olsen (concussion) will not play in Sunday's game against the Falcons, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
With a playoff berth out of the question, there was never much chance of Olsen rushing back into action just one week after he suffered a concussion. He did get in some side work while the Panthers practiced Friday, so a return for Week 15 against Seattle is at least a possibility. Ian Thomas figures to get most of the snaps at tight end for Carolina in Week 14.
